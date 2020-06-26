Gambia: Assan Ceesay's Osnabruck Escapes Demotion to German 3rd Tier

Gambian prolific striker Assan Ceesay's Osnabruck has escaped to the German Third Division League after hammering Holstein Kiel 4-1 in the 2019-2020 German Second Division League match, played on Sunday.
Ceesay and his Osnabruck side were languishing three-places above relegation zone prior to their clash Holstein Kiel, who is rock-bottom in the Germany second tier.
He and his club clutched the significant three points after netting four goals and Holstein Kiel score one to secure a convincing win.
Meanwhile, Holstein Kiel remained bottom-place in the 2019-2020 German Second Division League after slipping to Assan Ceesay's Osnabruck 4-1 on Sunday.
Gambia veteran players visit GFF
Bakery Jatta's Hamburg hopes of returning to Bundersliga in doubt