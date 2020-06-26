Gambia: Assan Ceesay's Osnabruck Escapes Demotion to German 3rd Tier

23 June 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gambian prolific striker Assan Ceesay's Osnabruck has escaped to the German Third Division League after hammering Holstein Kiel 4-1 in the 2019-2020 German Second Division League match, played on Sunday.

Ceesay and his Osnabruck side were languishing three-places above relegation zone prior to their clash Holstein Kiel, who is rock-bottom in the Germany second tier.

He and his club clutched the significant three points after netting four goals and Holstein Kiel score one to secure a convincing win.

Meanwhile, Holstein Kiel remained bottom-place in the 2019-2020 German Second Division League after slipping to Assan Ceesay's Osnabruck 4-1 on Sunday.

