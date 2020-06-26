Gambia: Barcelona Clutches Saikou Chorr Testimonial Tourney Title

24 June 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Barcelona Football Club has grasped the 2020 late Saikou Chorr alias Saikou Njie memorial football tournament title.

They defeated Young Gamcel FC on penalties after the regulation time failed to produce a winner in the final, played at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field on Saturday. Both sides played defensive and offensive football, crafting several goal scoring opportunities but failed to utilize on their chances thus the match ended in a stalemate.

This pushed the match into a post-match penalty shootout, which ended in favour of Barcelona Football Club.

The tournament was organised by Red Star Family Football Club in the memory of their former influential striker Saikou Chorr alias Saikou Njie, who passed away earlier this year.

