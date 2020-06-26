Gambia: Muslims Hands Donates PPEs, Others to Communities in Greater Banjul Areas

24 June 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Faal

Muslims Hands - The Gambia, through the support of its parent body, Muslims Hands International (UK) have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitary materials to communities in Kombo East, South, North and Kanifing Municipality.

This is part of the charity organisation's contribution towards complementing government efforts in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

Among the beneficiaries of these materials are Mosques, Community health facilities, office of the governor of West Coast Region and security border posts within the beneficiary areas.

Ebrima Mass, a board member of Muslim Hands -Gambia said they have existed in The Gambia for the past 25 years, supporting communities, orphans and the unprivileged during Ramadan and Tobaski.

He said with the recent reopening of Mosques in the country, the organization felt the need to support them and communities to observe safety preventive measures during the time of worship, adding that cleanness is key as far as Covid -19 is concerned. He called on the beneficiaries to always wash their hands before entering Mosques and use face mask.

According to him, Covid - 19 should be the business of everyone, saying that is the main reason for the support.

Binta Sey-Jadama, National Disaster Management Coordinator of West Coast Region described the donation as timely, noting that the donated items will greatly help the people of West Coast Region.

She said with the increase of Covid - 19 cases, communities should adhere to advice of the Ministry of Health.

Madam Sey-Jadama thanked Muslim Hands for the support they have been rendering to the region over the past years, noting that the donation is not a surprise because Muslim Hands is one of their close partners.

Ba Jerreh Demba, representative of the governor of West Coast Region thanked the donors for their support, saying West Coast Region values the support.

