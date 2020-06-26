Liberia: AME University Alumni Association Recuses 500 Stranded Students With Internet Data Package for Online Classes

Monrovia — As the AME University in Monrovia conducts its regular academic activities by eLearning or online classes amid the Coronavirus crisis, many students finding it difficult to deal with the frequent purchase of internet data have been relief from their worries.

On Tuesday, June 23 the AME University Alumni Association (AMEUAA) delivered a sum of US$500 to the graduating class for the purchase of internet data package to enable 500 students write their final exams.

At first, the students rallied L$30,000 which they used to purchase internet data, but that amount of data was insufficient to serve the number of students.

The president of the 20th graduating class Terence Woods said he and his team along with the "Strategy Thinkers" - a student advocacy group at the University - sought the support of well-known individuals and philanthropic organizations for funding to help underwrite the cost of the data package for the final exam.

Woods added that it was the Alumni Association that has come to their rescue following several appeals.

"Today, we have the president of the alumni association, Emmanuel Tiah Delamy, here to do the presentation of the data package that will be used by us the students to write our final exam," he said.

Also, speaking at the campus of the AME University, the AME University Alumni Association (AMEUAA) Emmanuel Delamy praised the students for the level of advocacy they embarked upon to seek solution to their problems especially during the lock down.

"Some of the reasons we were elected months ago to steer the affairs of the alumni association is to bring this kind of spirit to the university. This is something that have been lacking over the years and we thought it wise that we can make several interventions when the need of the students arises," Delamy said.

"This is what the university alumni should be involved with, giving back to the university, engaging the students in the way that creates an innovative program that will help to improve the university."

Delamy urged the imminent graduates to prepare for joining and taking over the leadership of the Association in the near future.

"Those that will join us must know that when you get to the association, it is all about making contributions to the university and this is one of the paramount things for the aluminum association. So, we are going to make an intervention of $500 United States dollars toward the data package," he said.

Delamy, on November 27, last year, was inducted into office to lead the alumni association for two years after winning the elections.

On the day of his induction, he launched the AMEUAA Dr. Louise C. York Education Endowment fund to help many struggling but brilliant students to receive financial aids to foster their educational sojourn at the university. Since then, 20 students have been on financial aid.

In order to transform the Association, Delamy has led the leadership to opening its office on the university campus.

Meanwhile, Delamy also disclosed that in the next couple of days, the Alumni Association will be donating assorted items to affected communities as part of its efforts to the response against COVID-19 in the country.