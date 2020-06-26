Liberia: Canadian Police Charge Suspect in Killing of Slain Former NPFL General

London — The London Police Service has charged 22 year-old Keiron Gregory of North York, Ontario, in connection with the home invasion and homicide that took place on Pochard Lane on June 21, 2020.

Mr. Gregory is charged with one count of Second Degree Murder by way of warrant of arrest issued on June 25, 2020. His whereabouts are unknown however it is believed he may be in the Greater Toronto Area. Anyone with information with respect to his whereabouts is asked to contact the London Police Service or their local police service.

No firearms have been recovered to this point of the investigation, and Mr. Gregory may be armed. If seen, citizens are advised not to approach him and to contact 911 immediately.

All four suspects are still outstanding, and the incident remains under investigation.

Horrace, 44, was killed early Sunday morning. The investigation has revealed that four suspects arrived at 232 Pochard Lane in two vehicles at 4:40 am, on June 21, 2020. The suspects forcibly entered the home where a physical altercation occurred which culminated with the victim being shot by one of the suspects. Other family members were inside of the home at the time of the incident.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in relation to this incident, locating the victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to hospital by Paramedic Services where he was pronounced deceased. The suspects involved fled the scene prior to police arrival. The suspects are described as:

1. Male, Black, 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing a black hospital-style mask, grey sweat pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

2. Male, Black, wearing a black hospital-style mask and a hooded sweatshirt with a red strip down the arm. No further descriptors available.

3. Male, Black, wearing a black hospital-style mask and a hooded sweatshirt. No further descriptors available.

4. Male, Black, very light complexion, short with a thin build, short braids and grey sweatpants.

Investigators do not believe this was a random incident.

The London Police Service has received several media inquiries about the identity of the deceased and possible historical association to National Patriotic Front in Liberia. The London Police Service is aware of these inquiries, but cannot confirm this fact at this time.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London

Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com