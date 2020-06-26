Ghana: Tema NCCE Sensitises Residents On Sanitation

26 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Dzifa Tetteh, Tema

The Tema Metropolitan Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE )has embarked on a sensitisation exercise to educate residents of the Tema Metropolis on the need to manage sanitation issues.

The exercise which was held across the metropolis, took the officers of the commission to lorry parks and markets.

The Tema Metropolitan Director of NCCE, Mr Isaac Kwame Antwi said the exercise was embarked upon due to the high level of irresponsibility on the part of some residents.

He said the irresponsibility of the citizenry was making the work of the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) challenging and could cause an outbreak of cholera.

Mr Antwi explained that the times were already challenging for the health personnel and therefore cleanliness by individuals and institutions was key.

The director condemned littering, the disposal of refuse in open drains and piled up refuse at various points for days.

He therefore, advised the residents to be responsible while calling on the various MMDAs to punish people who acted irresponsibly, since sanitation was critical in curbing the transmission of cholera.

He advised people to avoid eating cold foods and food sold in filthy areas, and also warned people against open defecation.

Mr Antwi also highlighted the need for constant washing of hands with soap under running water.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

