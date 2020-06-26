Ghana: Basicneeds Supports Inmates of 4 Witches Camp in Northern Region

BasicNeeds-Ghana, a mental health and development advocacy organisation, has supported inmates of four witch camps in Northern Region, with money and means of transportation.

The Executive Director of BasicNeeds-Ghana, Mr Peter Badimak Yaro, presented a cheque for GH¢ 35,000 and a motorbike to the staff of the Anawim Missionary Sisters of the Poorest of the Poor, a facility that takes care of alleged witches in Kpatin, Nabuli, Kukuo and Ngani camps.

Mr Yaro, speaking during the presentation of the cheque and motorbike, explained that the gesture was part of the organisation's effort to ameliorate the suffering of the poor.

He said that BasicNeeds-Ghana had initiated a project to support women accused of witchcraft, stressing that the donation would help in enhancing the welfare of the inmates.

Mr Yaro expressed worry that the alleged witches were facing challenges and human rights abuses , and appealed to individuals and organisations to assist such vulnerable people .

Rev. Sr Monica Yahaya of Anawim Missionary, who received the donation on behalf of the Superior General of the facility, commended BasicNeeds-Ghana for the donation.

She said the donation would contribute significantly to the improvement of living of inmates at the camps, pledging that the money would be used to support economic activities of the alleged witches.

She emphasised that "the donation is timely as it would be used for petty trading. We appeal to other organisations and corporate bodies to emulate the good example of BasicNeeds Ghana, by extending support to the alleged witches."