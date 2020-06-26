Ghana: Earthquake Imminent in Accra ... Likely to Follow Wednesday's Tremor - - GGSA

Some residents of McCarthy Hill and its adjoining communities say they are living in fear following last Wednesday's earth tremors which happened in succession.

The tremors which took place between 10:40pm and 10:54pm shook the foundation of many communities in the capital, leaving many people running out of their rooms on to the streets for hours.

The first tremor which measured 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred at about 10:40pm, while the main shock occurred at 10.54pm and measured 4.2 on the Richter scale with 10 kilometre depth.

Speaking to Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, some residents who expressed fear narrated that the incident happened two to three times and it felt like the world was coming to an end.

A resident of McCarthy Hill by name Jemima Arthur said when she felt the shaking of the earth she quickly ran out and came to meet other people screaming in awe on the road.

She said they immediately formed a prayer team to evoke the presence of God before the worst happened.

"The name Jesus Christ became the song we sang for about an hour when we realised the phenomenon was not repeating itself. We then dispersed and wished ourselves farewell since we did not know what will happen afterward," she cried.

A shop owner of Weija, Abena Kyeremeh regretted that many people in the course of the milieu risked their lives by standing under high-tension poles.

She said she was scared to step out from the shop since all the places around her were not safe for her to hide but cried within her spirit while praying to God for protection.

However, residents who were indifferent about their feelings said they had been experiencing such occurrence and were getting used to it.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has warned of a potential earthquake in the country.

The source of Wednesday's tremor according to a senior seismologist at the GGSA, Mr Nicholas Opoku was along the coast of the Dansoman Beach, and estimated to be between 200 and 500 meters into the sea.

He explained that whenever minor earth tremors occurred closely after one other as happened on Wednesday; it meant a major quake was potentially likely to be experienced.

"An earth tremor that measures 4.2 on the Richter scale is strong enough for stations in other countries to pick up," Mr Opoku said.

According to reports the last earth tremor occurred in June 1936 around 7:30pm and lasted between 20-30seconds, killing over 17 people while more than 135 injured.