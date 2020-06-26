Ghana: Police Investigate Alleged Murder of Woman At Kubekro

Takoradi — The Daboase Police have begun investigation into the alleged murder of Mary Adade, 50, by an unknown assailant at Kubekro, in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

Reports indicated that, victim, also known as Esi Mary, was rushed to Ateiku Christian Hospital but, died on admission, and the body has been deposited at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital morgue.

Sandra Asare, a 16-year-old daughter of the deceased, who witnessed the incident and raised the alarm, could not be traced in town till date, to assist in police investigation.

Police sources told the Ghanaian Times that the Daboase District Police received information from Akyempim Police that, Frank Ayittey, 36, an employee of Golden Star Wassa Mine, Akyempim, reported the matter to the police.

The police explained that unknown person(s) entered the bedroom of his sister, Mary Adade and inflicted multiple wounds on her head and body with a sharp object in the presence of the daughter, Sandra Asare, who later, raised alarm.

Doreen Asare, an elder daughter of the deceased, told the police that, her younger sister, Sandra, who lives in Kumasi, visited the family, and attracted a lot of illegal mining "Galamsey" young men, who proposed love to her.

Mary Adade, according to Sarah, was unhappy with Sandra's behaviour.

The crime scene has been cordoned off and the police are investigating the incident.