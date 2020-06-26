Ghana: Police Investigate Alleged Murder of Woman At Kubekro

26 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Takoradi — The Daboase Police have begun investigation into the alleged murder of Mary Adade, 50, by an unknown assailant at Kubekro, in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

Reports indicated that, victim, also known as Esi Mary, was rushed to Ateiku Christian Hospital but, died on admission, and the body has been deposited at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital morgue.

Sandra Asare, a 16-year-old daughter of the deceased, who witnessed the incident and raised the alarm, could not be traced in town till date, to assist in police investigation.

Police sources told the Ghanaian Times that the Daboase District Police received information from Akyempim Police that, Frank Ayittey, 36, an employee of Golden Star Wassa Mine, Akyempim, reported the matter to the police.

The police explained that unknown person(s) entered the bedroom of his sister, Mary Adade and inflicted multiple wounds on her head and body with a sharp object in the presence of the daughter, Sandra Asare, who later, raised alarm.

Doreen Asare, an elder daughter of the deceased, told the police that, her younger sister, Sandra, who lives in Kumasi, visited the family, and attracted a lot of illegal mining "Galamsey" young men, who proposed love to her.

Mary Adade, according to Sarah, was unhappy with Sandra's behaviour.

The crime scene has been cordoned off and the police are investigating the incident.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.