Ghana: Robbers Stab Pregnant Woman to Death

Kumasi — The police at Suntreso are investigating a case in which three suspected robbers allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman and her three-year-old daughter during a robbery attack at Heman/Ampatia New Site at Santasi, in Kumasi.

While the woman, Juliana Adusei, 31, died from the knife wounds, her daughter survived the attack.

A police source confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, here, saying efforts have been stepped up to find the suspects.

A family member, who did not want to be named, said that the attackers took USD1,000 given them by the deceased's husband, Pastor Francis Adusei, before stabbing the little girl.

The source said the deceased could not stand the sight and, in her attempt to rescue the daughter, the robbers stabbed her and she fell unconscious and later died.

Pastor Adusei, who is the founder and leader of Mountain Zion International Church, also confirmed the incident.

He said the suspects invaded their home when he, the wife and daughter were asleep on that fateful day.

Pastor Adusei said three young men, two wielding kitchen knives and the other holding a pistol invaded the house, pushed him into the bedroom and demanded that he handed over all monies he had recently withdrawn from the bank.

He said the suspects fled the scene when the police arrived, adding that the police took her to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's morgue in Kumasi, where the little girl is responding to treatment.

Assembly Member for the area, James Sarfo, appealed to authorities to make an abandoned police station in the community operational.

"It appears our security cannot be guaranteed. The community has built a police station in this town, but personnel are yet to be deployed to man it. The place has been taken over by weeds and reptiles. We pray that one day this project will serve its purpose," he said.

Some of the community members noted that the latest incident had brought the death toll to four, after the bodies of three others were discovered at separate locations, last year.

They called for the revival of a watchdog committee to help fight crime in the community as robbers were turning the place into their haven.