Africa Education Watch Advocates Scrapping of Teacher Trainee Allowance

Africa Education Watch (AEW), an education policy research and advocacy organisation, has proposed the scrapping of training allowance for teacher trainees in the country.

The move, according to a statement issued in Accra on Saturday by the organisation, was to help government accelerate developmental agenda of the country, and to allocate resources to the needed areas.

The organisation, led a 30 group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) proposed 40 policies for the two main political parties in the country, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to consider in their 2020 manifesto.

Dubbed: "Civil Society Education Manifesto 2020", it was proposed by 30 CSOs, including ActionAid, World Vision, the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) among other institutions working at the school, community and policy level within the educational sector.

Among the major policy recommended by the CSOs were the adoption of a local language policy that would allow flexibility in the use of indigenous languages to teach at the lower primary level and the scrapping of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The CSOs also advocated the use of National Standardised Tests, which are part of the new curriculum, to determine placement of students into Senior High School (SHS),

Africa Education Watch also called for enforcement of performance contracts for all basic school heads, and the setting up of a skills development fund with 50 per cent corporate social responsibility budget contributions from industry, to finance skills training and development.

The group presented the 40 embodiment policy proposals to the Chairman of the NDC Manifesto Committee, Professor Kwaku Danso Boafo, who promised the party's consideration of the proposals.

Earlier, the group had discussions with the Chairman of the NPP, and submitted the same proposals to the party.

The AEW promised to embark on a campaign to engage the public, political actors and the media on the policy proposals in the Civil Society Education Manifesto 2020 before political parties launch their manifestoes in August.