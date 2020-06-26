South Africa: Khayelitsha Cookies Serves Sweet Taste of Success

26 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yolisa Qunta

Imagine you're a food manufacturer who wants to get their products on the supermarket shelves. These are the stories of people who did just that. In this chapter, we meet Adri Williams who is part of empowering the workers at Khayelitsha Cookies, one bite at a time.

Normally the story of a cookie brand is a happy one involving deliciousness and sprinkles of happiness. In this instance the narrative follows the plot of a thriller movie including industrial espionage and a few natural disasters. Read on as Adri details exactly how this story resembles a blockbuster.

The beginnings of this retail adventure started low-key when Adri was still working in corporate and was involved in outreach at the Khayelitsha Day Hospital every second Saturday. With a ratio of 10 nurses for about 70 children, the infants got very little human contact; the only time they were touched was when they were fed or changed. The volunteers helped the babies to crawl and improve their fine motor skills. That was when Adri met Noluthando, a three-week-old premature baby whose mother had TB. Nurses say that if the child didn't drink at least 15ml of milk daily she was going to get...

