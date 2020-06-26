South Africa: The Chief Justice 'Misjudged'

analysis

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's recent remarks in support of Israel have been criticised by many, including the ANC and religious leaders in South Africa.

In a recent webinar with the Jerusalem Post, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made misleading theological and political remarks about the Israel-Palestine conflict, which it would be remiss for the Christian community to leave uncorrected.

This is because the chief justice is our nation's top judge, and could therefore be presumed to be offering a fair and just opinion about the crisis in the Middle East which, sadly, he has not done. Also, as a Christian leader in his own right, he has pronounced on a matter that affects, and may very well enable, the suffering of millions of Palestinian people at the hands of the state of Israel.

Let us start with his reading of Nelson Mandela. Like many who selectively appropriate Mandela and his legacy, the chief justice ignores the long and bitter struggle that Mandela waged against the apartheid regime, and hurries to point to his willingness to forgive.

We can only remind the honorable chief justice that the TRC was only possible after the new non-racial democratic government was installed, with a new...