Uganda: UPDF Focused On Upl Survival, Not Petitions

UPDF top brass are promising their coach Steve Bogere all the support as they set eyes on top-flight survival.

The army side's promotion, which came after Fufa applied a 75 per cent of 'games played' rule to abruptly end the season - thanks to the uncertainty caused by Coronavirus, is still being contested by Ndejje University.

But that is not what UPDF are concentrating on. Infact, they are talking staying up, with Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen. David Muhoozi telling Daily Monitor how important it is for them.

"UPDF FC is our flagship ambassador and it is important we keep the flag high," said the General when this newspaper met him at his Mbuya office.

"Of course in every battle you go to win. But we have to be realistic. Staying up is the target and we shall support the coach to ensure that."

Better place now

For that to happen, the Gen. will have to get down to some issues said to be affecting the club, with distance between the coaching team and administrators apparent.

But Gen. Muhoozi, who was in the company of Brigadier Gen. Wilson Muhabuzi, the Chief of Education, Sports and Culture, said they were infact in a better place now.

"We have come from far," explained Gen. Muhoozi, "It was worse previously, and we had to change some people.

"It was a fight for resources and a power struggle, maybe there is still a little jostle here and there but it's much better now." There is talk of individuals at the Education, Sports and Culture department reportedly frustrating release of funds for seamless operations and travel of the team in the just ended season.

Brigadier Gen. Muhabuzi dismisses that, saying "We follow procedures and money is always procured," he said.

Gen. Muhoozi was also surprised that officials rented out Bombo ground to other teams last season, with cagey clarity on what the 0.4m per match from stadium hire does. "That is news to me," said Gen. Muhoozi, "Gen, do you know about this?" he asked Muhabuzi.

Muhabuzi acknowledged: "It's true. The camp commandant is aware."

Gen. Muhoozi then instructed Muhabuzi to follow up the matter. "If indeed we hire out the stadium, then it should be official and money goes back to the team through the right procedures."