Uganda: We Won't Be Part of Unfair Elections - CP

The Conservative Party (CP) led by John Ken Lukyamuzi has said they will not participate in the forthcoming election and have called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to withdraw the revised roadmap, calling it unconstitutional.

A statement issued by the party yesterday indicated that the EC did not consult the stakeholders before putting out the roadmap. Key contention is the banning of public rallies and having virtual campaigns conducted through the media.

"What the EC refers to as digital campaigns or scientific campaigns does not exist in Constitutional Law. What is in existence pursuant to the Constitution, demands the EC to organise elections where the people express their will and consent on who shall govern them and how they shall be governed through regular, free and fair elections... CP is not prepared to take part in sham elections neither is it prepared to let President Museveni government conduct unfair election," the statement reads in part. The party joins other Opposition politicians, including People Power's Robert Kyagulanyi and FDC's Kiiza Besigye, who have vowed to defy the roadmap and guidelines.

The CP has also accused Mr Museveni of violating the Constitution while handling the coronavirus pandemic.

President Museveni has in the past three months instituted a number of directives including imposing a 6:30am to 7pm curfew, closure of learning institutions and places of worship and wearing of masks in public places.

They are now calling on the President to declare a state of emergency before Parliament which can legitimatise all the directives.