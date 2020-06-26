Uganda: Gen Muntu Resigns From Ant Leadership

News Coming from Plot 87, Buganda road-Kampala indicates that Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) national coordinator Gen Mugisha Muntu has stepped down.

Ms Alice Alaso, the ANT deputy national coordinator in charge of Finance and Administration told this reporter that she had been appointed to act as the new leader, pending subsequent decisions by the National Delegates Conference in August this year.

Ms Alaso further says Muntu will now seek election as the party flag bearer ahead of the 2021 presidential election and that his decision to step down is in line with the party's constitutional requirement.

"It is true, Gen Muntu, in fulfilment of the requirement of our party constitution has resigned," she said in a telephone interview.

Daily Monitor has confidentially obtained copies of two letters signed by Gen Muntu, and addressed to Ms Alaso to this effect.

The letters are dated June 26, 2020.

In one of the letters, headed "Appointment as an Acting National Coordinator," Gen Muntu says he is delegating party responsibilities to Ms Alaso.

"This is to delegate to you the responsibility of the National Coordinator to manage the running of the Party until the Interim National Delegates Conference when the office of the Interim National Coordinator will be filled," he writes.

"I will shortly be sending to you my letters of resignation from the office as required by our Party Constitution," the letter adds.

In his resignation letter, Muntu cites interest in the party's presidential flag, as a reason for stepping down.

"This is to inform you that I intend to seek nomination to compete as a candidate for the party flag bearer," says Gen Muntu, adding that, "this letter therefore serves to inform you that I am taking leave of office as provided for in Article 9(2.6.)"

He also adds that, "I wish to further express my appreciation to the National Interim Committee, all members and supporters of the party for the cooperation accorded to me while serving at the helm of the Alliance for National Transformation."

Ms Alaso said Gen Muntu will have no other chance of leading the party at the top whether he wins or loses the flag.

By press time, Daily Monitor was yet to get a comment from Gen Muntu.

The party recently rolled out a roadmap for its delegates' conference slated for August this year.

Gen Mugisha Muntu launched the party in May last year after leaving the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), in what he said was one of his efforts to unseat President Museveni who has ruled Uganda for more than three decades.