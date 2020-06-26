Uganda: Government of Denmark Extends an Additional One Million Us Dollars Towards the Fight Against COVID 19 in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda, 26 June 2020: The Government of Denmark, through the Royal Danish Embassy in Kampala, extended additional financial support of US Dollars 1,000,000 to the Government of Uganda through the World Health Organisation (WHO) to support the COVID-19 response. The grant is intended to procure additional testing kits to increase the testing capacity of laboratories at the national and regional level, particularly at the border points. The funds will also be used to procure more Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for frontline health workers in the COVID-19 response in the country.

"This contribution is intended to increase the number of people being tested and decrease congestion at the border points to ease tension in trade within the East African Community," Ambassador Nicolaj A. Hejberg Petersen, Danish Ambassador to Uganda.

"Uganda has a great need for testing kits and this grant comes as a boost to our testing capacity. This will help to comb COVID-19 infections from the communities. The Government of Uganda appreciates this support and steadfast partnership with the Embassy of Denmark and WHO in the COVID-19 response," Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister of Health.

"COVID19 remains as a priority for WHO at all levels. The provision of support to procure laboratory supplies will go a long way in facilitating tests for truck drivers, communities, and those in quarantine as well. I would like to affirm our commitment to a continued partnership with the Embassy of Denmark and the Government of Uganda and all partners in the control COVID 19 outbreak and other public health problems." -Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, WHO Representative in Uganda.

Earlier in May 2020, the Government of Denmark signed a grant worth Two (2) Million Dollars to support the COVID-19 response in Uganda. The grant was channelled through WHO and the United Nations Population Fund towards the procurement of lifesaving commodities such as masks and PPE for health workers.

The grant also supported the improvement of Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) services in selected districts.

Uganda still stands at zero COVID-19 related deaths with 833 confirmed cases and more than 174,000 tested to-date.