Rwanda: Over 2,200 Police Officers Promoted

President Paul Kagame has promoted 2,282 Rwanda National Police officers to different ranks.

A statement signed by Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, the Police Spokesperson, late Friday, June 26, that these include two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) - Joseph Costa Habyara and Emmanuel Hatari, who were promoted to Commissioner of Police (CP).

Hatari is currently the Regional Police Commander in Eastern Province while Habyara has served in different capacities including most recently when he served as Director-General in charge of Law Enforcement in the Ministry of Justice.

Eight officers were promoted from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). These include Jacques Burora, Toussaint Muzezayo, Gerald Mpayimana, Egide Mugwiza, Ismail Baguma and Boniface Rutikanga.

Two others are Michel Bayingana and Nelson Bugingo.

Twenty-two others were promoted from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) while 39 were promoted from Superintendent of Police (SP) to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

Thirty-seven got promoted from Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) to Superintendent of Police (SP) and 35 from Inspector of Police (IP) to Chief Inspector of Police (CIP).

According to the statement, 333 were promoted to the rank of Inspector of Police (IP) from Assistant Inspector of Police.

Those promoted from Police Constable (PC) to Corporal (CPL) are 1709, among others.

Retired

The same statement states that the President also granted retirement and discharged 261 Rwanda National Police officers of different ranks.

"The RNP leadership congratulates all those who have been promoted and appreciates the selfless service of those who have retired," reads part of the statement.