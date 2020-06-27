Liberia National Police to Get Tough on Random Street Protests

26 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has vowed to arrest, investigate, charge and forward to court all those responsible for Thursday, June 25 burning of tires in the street while at the same time warning that it would be strict on enforcing the protocols on public gathering henceforth.

The Council of Patriots claimed responsibility for the public disorder.

In a press conference on Friday at the LNP Headquarters, Police Spokesman, Moses Carter, said the six persons arrested by the police on Thursday are still undergoing investigation.

According to him, the police have been lenient on enforcing the public order law, especially when it comes to public gathering and protest. This, according to him, is being abused by some citizens.

As part of the measures to tighten the screws on public gathering, the Police Spokesman said the police would not condone the gathering of more than 10 persons for whatsoever reason in a given proximity without the lawful permit.

"Due to the health protocols coupled with the state of emergency measures, there will be absolutely no public gathering of more than 10 persons in a given proximity. Anyone violating these protocols would be arrested, investigated, charged and forwarded to court for violating the public order law as enshrined in the 2015 Act of the Liberia National Police."

Mr. Carter insisted that any person who desires to hold any special event in the form of demonstration, march, or any form of protest or similar event in the public space should notify the county attorney in the county where the event is to take place of his or her intention not less than seven days before the date of the special event.

For Montserrado County, a written notification must be sent to the Minister of Justice who would grant the permission in consultation with the Inspector General of Police.

"We will do nothing to compromise the fight against consolidating the peace and security of our country as anyone that is bent on causing chaos for our country would be dealt with in line with the rule of law. The LNP assures the public that it would do everything humanly possible to arrest all those connected to the June 25, 2020 violence," he said.

