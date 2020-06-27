Nigeria: Niger Raises Taskforce to Check Deforestation

27 June 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abu Nmodu

The Niger State government has approved the constitution of a new, Special Task Force to fight deforestation in the state.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr Lucky Barau, made this known while briefing the press at the Government House in Minna, the state capital.

He said the establishment of the task force team, code named "Crack Team" became necessary as a result of the incessant felling of trees for commercial charcoal production across the state which, he said, will in no distant time lead to environmental and health hazards to the state and its people.

Barau said team has been approved for each zone of the state to comprise about 2 to 3 persons in all the local government areas in the state to enable easy interception of illegal and commercial charcoal producers at every point within the state.

"Today, Niger state is ranked the highest producer of charcoal in commercial quantity which is not only consumed within the state but also exported to neighbouring countries. This is done at the detriment of the state and the future generation. It is robbing the future generation of the benefit it will have from natural resources," he explained.

Barau said the state government, on its own part, is making arrangements to massively embark on planting of trees across the state as it has received about 1.7 million seedlings from the Forest Research Institute of Nigeria.

He also disclosed that the state government has banned charcoal production in the state as discussions are on with briquette producers in order to provide alternatives for the people.

The permanent secretary warned that anyone caught or linked with activities of charcoal production in the state will face the wrath of the law.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.