Tanzania: Yanga Look to Winning Way in Clash With Ndanda Today

YOUNG Africans will be hunting for their second win today when they face Ndanda at the National stadium in Dar es Salaam after being held in three recent matches of the top flight league.

The Jangwani Street boys have had a draw spree in their three recent games no wonder they eagerly want to win today so as to snatch maximum points that will make them revive their hopes of finishing at the second position.

It all started with a 1-1 draw with JKT Tanzania, a goalless draw with Azam FC and a recent 2-2 deadlock with Namungo FC thus managing to get only three points instead of targeted 9 points in the whole process.

On the other hand, Ndanda are not in the city for vacation as they too want to grab crucial three points to be totally safe from relegation wrath.

They go into the game with hopes to do well after posting a goalless draw against Ruvu Shooting in their previous league match and prior to that, they defeated Biashara United 1-0.

Speaking ahead of the game, Yanga's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli said preparations have been completed and the team is ready for the showdown.

"The coach has polished a lot his team to the extent that we expect nothing less than the victory even though the game is likely to be tough," he said.

He also disclosed that the club had a meeting with all players on Thursday which was centered on urging them to fight as a team and have one focus.

About the absence of playmaker Bernard Morrison and defender Lamine Moro, Bumbuli said it will not affect them much as they have already played a couple of games without the duo.

"We already knew that we will miss the two players and the coach has replaced them with other players to do the intended job for the club," he said.

He then seized the opportunity to urge Yanga fans to descend at the venue in their big numbers to rally behind the team to victory.

"After tomorrow's (today) match, the next game will be of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) of which we desperately need to triumph to venture into the semi-finals and finals respectively," he said.

Yanga maintained their third slot on the league table with 57 points despite being held to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday and the interesting part now is the battle for the second place finish on the table.