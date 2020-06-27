Nigeria: COVID-19 - Osun Threatens Fresh Lockdown as State Records Single-Day Highest Figure

With the confirmation of the single-day highest record of coronavirus cases of 22, Osun State Government on Friday threatened to impose another lockdown on the state if residents continue to flout the relaxation guidelines.

The state's Health Commissioner, Rafiu Isamotu in a statement said recording another 22 cases barely 24 hours after discovering 17 cases showed that residents were not taking responsibility.

The Commissioner also revealed that 11 of the new cases were from the ongoing contact tracing within the Ede community, while the remaining are from the previous cases in Osogbo and its environs.

"On Thursday, we announced the discovery of 17 new cases in our dear State. Sadly, today again, we have 22 new cases. Considering where we are coming from, this is worrisome. We must, therefore, take responsibility. The battle against Coronavirus is not over yet.

"The virus is still very much with us. We must observe precautionary measures if we must avoid community transmission.

"With the latest development, the number of our active cases as of today, Friday, June 26, is 54. We have 106 confirmed cases, out of which the State has successfully treated and discharged 47 patients while five deaths have been recorded," Dr. Isamotu added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Director of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital Osogbo, Professor Peter Olaitain while speaking on Rave FM talk show, Frank Talk, refuted claims that two of their doctors who attended to a coronavirus victim tested positive.

According to him, all members of staff that attended to the patient were screened and all tested negative, but a resident in the hospital self quarantined having shown symptoms and was treated.

"Last week Thursday, a patient from Lagos came in and was admitted into the holding area created for suspected patients and we protect ourselves so much with PPE. The patient was admitted to that holding area and the sample was taken from him and his test reveal positive but before it came the patient died and the family came and forcefully claimed the corpse for burial.

"After we found out that he was positive to the virus. We started contact tracing among our staffer, who attended to him and we got 41 of them screened and none of them have it. But two of the family were screened and were positive. And once such a thing happened we have to lock down the place and fumigate the place.

"The resident who was treated after self quarantined had contact with two other persons, one at the state isolation centre and the other at the teaching hospital who also tested positive and have been admitted at the state isolation and treatment centre", he said.