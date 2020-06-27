Nigeria: You're Free to Get Refund or Deposit for 2021 Hajj, Kano Tells Pilgrims

27 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

The Kano Pilgrims Welfare Board (KSPWB) on Thursday said it was ready to refund all monies paid by

intending pilgrims for the 2020 Hajj pilgrimage, adding that they are also at liberty to book ahead of the 2021 pilgrimage.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Muhammad Abba, made this known while speaking with newsmen in the State yesterday.

Recall that the Government of Saudi Arabia recently said that no pilgrims travelling from other countries would participate in the 2020 Hajj due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said that Muslims of any nationality residing in Saudi Arabia would be permitted to participate in the Hajj and that participant must be under 65 years and will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival in Mecca.

Abba said, "Intending pilgrims who would want their money refunded would get it and none would lose a kobo.

"Similarly, for those who would be interested to book for the 2021 Hajj could leave their money with the board," the Executive Secretary, Abba however stated.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.