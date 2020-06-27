Nigeria: Fuji Star, Obesere Becomes Grandfather

UK-based daughter of popular Fuji Icon, Alhaji Abass Akande, fondly called Obesere, Susan Akande was delivered of a bouncing baby boy in the early hours of Wednesday June 24, 2020, in the United Kingdom.

It was gathered that the good news got to the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, who is presently in Nigeria.

Confirming the good news via a telephone call the Paramount King of Fuji expressed profound gratitude to God.

"I am very happy to have received such good news this morning from the United Kingdom. I thank God for her life and her husband, and that of the baby. I already gave the baby a name but I won't reveal it now."