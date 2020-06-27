Nigeria Records 684 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Hits 23,298

27 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 684 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Friday.

The NCDC also announced the discharge of 431 patients from isolation centers across the country with five new deaths reported.

"On the 26th of June 2020, 684 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria"

The 684 cases announced by the Centre for Disease Control takes the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 23,298.

"Till date, 23,298 cases have been confirmed, 8253 cases have been discharged and 554 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory"

Lagos state, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria topped the number of confirmed cases with 259 new cases taking the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos alone to 9741.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The 684 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos(259),Oyo(76), Katsina(69), Delta(66), Rivers(46), Ogun(23), Edo(22), Osun(22), Ebonyi(21), FCT(20), Kaduna(16), Ondo(10), Imo(9), Abia(9), Gombe(5), Plateau(4), Bauchi(4), Ekiti(2), Anambra(1)

