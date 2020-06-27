Nigeria: None of Our Governors Will Join APC - PDP

26 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dapo Akinrefon

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday, dismissed claims by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State that 10 governors, elected on the PDP platform, will join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Governor Bello, during a television programme, had boasted that 10 PDP governors would dump their party for the APC in weeks to come.

Though he failed to mention their names, the Kogi governor expressed optimism the PDP governors have signified their intention to leave the PDP after evaluating the APC and the importance of the party towards national development.

But faulting Governor Bello, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi, said the Governor was hallucinating.

Odeyemi, who spoke to Vanguard, said: " When the going was good, APC governors were joining the PDP. So, what has gone right in their party that will now attract any of our governors to them? He is hallucinating, he is dreaming big."

