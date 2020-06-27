Nigeria: Cannabis Most Trafficked Drug in Nigeria - Report

27 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Evelyn Usman

Statistics have revealed, cannabis (marijuana), as the most used and trafficked substance by Nigerians.

The lockdown and restriction on interstate movement, due to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, did not stop those who indulge in the illicit business from trafficking them to other states of the country.

For instance, operatives of the anti-narcotic agency apprehended 6,465.23 of Cannabis which were been conveyed from Kano to Kogi.

Another seizure of 3, 962 kilograms of Cannabis was made en route Kano at Benue; another seizure of 1, 960 kilograms of Cannabis was made in Edo.

Also, 621. 0857 kilograms of cannabis was recovered in Imo and 267.123 kilograms of Cannabis in Abia state, all during the lockdown period.

NDLEA and drug war

In its bid to discharge its constitutional responsibility of eradicating illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA disclosed that 9,444 persons were arrested for drug-related offences in the year ending 2019.

Out of this figure, 584 offenders were arrested in Lagos State alone.

So far, the agency said it had convicted 1,195 persons while 795 drug dependants were counseled during the period under review.

A total of 612, 903.484 kilograms of drugs, out of which Cannabis was 310.1 tons, were recovered.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

