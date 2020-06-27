Nigeria: Lagos to Open New Isolation Centres

27 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Risikat Ramoni

Lagos — The Lagos State government has disclosed that two new isolation facilities in Yaba and Ikeja would be completed and opened next week for the management of COVID-19 patients in the state.

Despite the increasing number of patients, the Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, said at a press briefing yesterday that the state was not overwhelmed by the outbreak as only 70 percent of the capacity of existing isolation centers was in use.

Lagos reveals cause of Ajimobi's death

He however said the state would decentralize care in the communities in the next two to three weeks to allow only severe cases at the isolation centres, while asymptomatic and mild cases would be managed at home and moderate cases would be referred to the community care centre.

