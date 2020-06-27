Nigeria: I'll Be Governor for 8 Years - Obaseki

27 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

Benin — Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that with his emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party's candidate, he would be re-elected on September 19.

He described his emergence as the PDP candidate as triumph over godfatherism and retrogressive forces that were determined to hijack the state for selfish reasons.

Obaseki spoke yesterday in Benin after being declared winner of the PDP primary election.

"Today, history is being made in Nigeria, because the victory we are celebrating now has been a long and strenuous walk to political freedom which has culminated in my election as a flag-bearer of our great party. By the grace of God, I will be governor again for another four years.

"With today's election, we have demonstrated again that no mountain is too high to stop the aspirations of our people that have put their faith in God, and in one accord, to make life better for the greatest numbers of our people," he said.

Obaseki commended the other aspirants, leadership of the PDP and its governors and supporters for "providing him shelter under the umbrella when he was swept into the rain by the APC".

Earlier, the primary election committee chairman and Governor of Bauchi State, Engr. Bala Mohammed, while announcing the result said Obaseki scored 1,952 votes, representing 96.4% of total votes cast, while 72 votes were voided.

