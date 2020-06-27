Zimbabwe: Govt Officers Who Fail to Perform Functions Face Criminal Liability - Biti

27 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

GOVERNMENT officers or bureaucrats who fail to perform their functions risk being charged.

This is according to a Public Accounts Parliamentary Committee report released recently.

Committee chairperson Tendai Biti Friday gave a warning to finance ministry top officials who were found to have failed to comply with the law on Condonation Bill they sought on Friday.

Biti said the first report on Ministry of Finance contained recommendations that had been approved by parliament to charge those public officers who fail to do their duties diligently.

The MDC legislator said the officers would face criminal liability as individuals, Biti said.

"Have you seen our first report on Ministry of Finance," Biti said.

"If you have read that report, we have recommended and parliament has accepted that Public Finance Management amendment bill must be changed so that there is personal liability over officers , bureaucrats who fail to perform their functions in terms of the PFMA including Accountant General failure to issue warrants, submit monthly, yearly financial reports as required by law."

During the committee's previous hearings, it came out that some government officers had not been performing well due to various reasons resulting in omissions that led to negative results and loss of revenue by the state.

The Accountant General Edwin Zvandasara told the committee he acknowledged the recommendations.

"We have taken note of the recommendations. We are working on incorporating those proposals into the Bill in conjunction with the process of aligning the Bill to the new constitution.

Chikomba Central MP and Committee member Felix Mhona was not impressed with the timeframe taken by the Finance ministry to table the PFM Amendment Bill before the House.

"Why has it taken so long for the PFM Amendment Bill to be tabled in Parliament because it has been on the cards for a number of years on the table before the August House. What is the cause of the delay?"

Zvandasara could not give a timeline for the tabling of the bill but told committee members that, "quite substantial progress had been made on the matter".

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.