Malawi: Army Moves in to Guard Chakwera the President-Elect - New Dawn Rises Over Malawi

Nyasa Times
Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi's new president.
27 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

Malawi Defence Force (MDC) has deployed soldiers to guard Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Rev Dr Lazarus Chakwera's according him full presidential protocol including an aide-de-camp as he is set to be declared winner in Tuesday's election.

Chakwera, who led the opposition Tonse Alliance, is expected to step up and offer a new and more responsive style of leadership.

The MCP leader is destined for the State House after scooping 60.3 percent of the votes defeating the incumbent.

Political analys hoped Chakwera would mend the country's failing economy.

Malawi is one of the poorest countries in the world as 74 percent of the population here lives on less than 1.25 dollars a day, and nearly one in 10 children die before their fifth birthday.

The rising cost of basic commodities has added to these woes and the country is also experiencing shortages of necessities such as sugar and bread.

Voters in the southern African country went to the polls on 23 June for the second time in 13 months after the Constitutional Court scrapped a presidential election over alleged fraud.

A new dawn has risen over Malawi, it offers the country an opportunity for a fresh start.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

More on This
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Millions of Malawians Vote in Rerun of 2019 Presidential Poll
Mutharika To Appeal Court Ruling Ordering New Malawi Polls
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.