Malawi: DPP in Denial Mode of Malawi Presidential Vote Re-Run - Analyst Says the 'Circus Is Over'

Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi's new president.
27 June 2020
Outgoing president Peter Mutharika's advisor on political affairs Francis Mphepo, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administrative secretary has urged the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to resolve some of its electoral complaints and annul the results and declare a third poll but analysts highly doubted the possibility of a second re-run.

Mphepo said the commission should declare that "the presidential election has been inconclusive, there is no winner or loser in the election and that there will be a fresh presidential election.."

DPP Regional Governer for the Northern Region, Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira also accused Tonse Alliance supporters of perpetrating violence and intimidation on their supporters in the region.

Ngwira said his supporters have been subjected to intimidation and torture prior to, during and after the June 23 presidential poll, a development that frustrated them not to take part in the election.

But political analyst Henry Chingaipe said there is no chance for another re-run.

"The only way to get a fresh election is to make a compelling case in the High Court," said Chingaipe, who heads the Malawi-based Institute for Policy Research and Social Empowerment.

"It is an uphill task, almost impossible, to build a credible case in court," he said.

"The circus is over. There will be no such a thing as a fresh election."

MEC director of communications and public relations said at a press briefing at the National Tally Centre at College of Medicine in Blantyre that the commission would review the complaint and submit its response to the DPP.

