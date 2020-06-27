Malawi: Mutharika Says 'Respect the Presidency' As Chakwera Gets Thunderous Welcome in Lilongwe

Nyasa Times
Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi's new president.
27 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

The embattled President Peter Mutharika, who is set to be succeeded by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Rev Dr Lazarus Chakwera, has urged Malawian people to respect the presidency because it is a sacred office, heart and soul of the nation.

Mutharika was speaking Saturday at the Sanjika Palace in Blantyre where he described the June 23 re-run election as the 'worst election ever in the history of Malawi.'

Visibly in low spirits, Mutharika urged his supporters and all Malawians to accept the outcome of the concluded election for the sake of peace and love of the country.

"Let me urge all Malawians to respect the presidency because it is a sacred office and the heart and soul of our nation," said Mutharika.

He stressed: "Please, let us respect the presidency."

Mutharika also called on Malawians to "continue to be a patriotic people, a people of high integrity and a hardworking nation. "

He said: "Let us continue to be lovers of peace and to keep this country in the spirit of love. Let us continue to be one country, one people and one Malawi."

Mutharika concluded his statement by saying that "May the Lord God our Father grant us the courage to make the right decisions; the faith to keep our path; and the wisdom to love one another."

Elswehere, Chakwera received a thunderous welcome in the capital Lilongwe minutes after the head of state concluded addressing the nation.

Chakwera who was coming from Blantyre, the commercial capital on his way to the capital Lilongwe was spotted in a huge presidential convoy presumed, with dozens of Malawi Defense forces and police officers guarding him.

