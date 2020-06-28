Ghana: NPP Acclaims President Akufo-Addo, Declares Bawumia As Running Mate Today

Ghanaian Times
President Akufo-Addo and his running mate Dr Bawumia
27 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today endorse the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as its flag bearer for the 2020 elections at a Special National Council meeting at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

This comes immediately after the party held primaries to elect parliamentary candidates across the country, to represent the party in the upcoming general elections.

The meeting would also be used to announce Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as running mate for President Akufo-Addo.

The exercise is in line with constitutional provisions of the NPP which allows it to acclaim a presidential candidate in a situation where only one person filed for nomination.

A statement signed and issued in Accra by the General Secretary of the party, Mr John Boadu explained that "Article 13 (2) (1) of the party's constitution provided for acclamation where there was a sole candidate for the presidency by the close of nominations."

"President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the sole candidate for the NPP presidential slot. But for the coronavirus pandemic, he would have been acclaimed before a national congress of the party," it added.

Meanwhile, the party has indicated that, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and restrictions on public gatherings, the acclamation would be opened to its council members and executive committee with media attendance.

"Attendance to this meeting is strictly by invitation, and it shall be restricted to only members of the national council and the national executive committee as appropriate," the statement noted.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Ghana's Akufo-Addo Accepts Nomination to Contest for 2nd Term
