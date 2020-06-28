Tanzania: Fans Ban in Simba Matches Lifted

THE Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports through National Sports Council has revised its decision to suspend fans from attending a match between Simba Sport Club and Tanzania Prisons at Sokoine Stadium.

The decision has come after the authorities accepted an appeal written by Mbeya Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) and has committed to implement all safety measures regarding the fight against Covid-19.

According to the press release published yesterday by the ministry, stated that: "The ministry has ordered the National Sports Council to allow the match between the Tanzania Prisons and Simba SC to be played with fans after the Regional Defense and Security Committee confirmed by writings that they would govern the entire game by following all process of health regulations."

"This will include a few fans in the stadium and making sure that they strictly observe sitting by one meter difference during the game."

It further stated that, if there will be any breach in the promise they made, they will face more extreme measures that will include the banning completely to host the Tanzania Premier League game.

The ministry has yet reminded football clubs to follow all safety measures regarding the fight against Covid-19 that have been directed by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.