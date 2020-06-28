Nigeria: Oyo Govt Denies Delaying Ajimobi's Burial

The Oyo State Government has denied insinuations that it is responsible for the delay in burying the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, in a statement described such insinuations as "a wicked lie"

The statement reads: "In view of the intense enquiries from news media organisations regarding the perceived delay in burying the late former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the Oyo State Government wishes to place on record that there is no truth in the rumour making the rounds that the burial is being delayed by the state government.

"The rumour, which is being deliberately spread to give the state government a bad name and to play undue politics with the dead, initially came by the way of social media gossips, which gained traction to attract the attention of traditional media outfits.

"Several media outfits reached out to the Media Office of the Governor of Oyo State to make enquiries on this barefaced lie on Saturday.

"Let it be stated clearly that the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has played no role at all in causing any delay whatsoever regarding the burial of his immediate predecessor, Senator Ajimobi.

"The truth of the matter is that the family, through a proxy, approached the state government and sought approval to bury the late governor on a plot of land at Agodi GRA, which is currently under litigation.

"Incidentally, it was the same former Governor Ajimobi who instituted the legal action.

"Governor Seyi Makinde had no choice than to state the facts as they are to the emissaries and turn down the request.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser on Community Relations to the late former governor, Alhaji Abidemi Shiyanbade, has cleared the air on controversy surrounding the burial arrangment of the late former goverrnor.

Shiyanbade in a statement on his Facebook stated while reacting to claims that the remains of the late former will be interred at his Oke Ado Central Mosque, said the place of interment has been changed.

He said, "The concerns and comments by our brothers on this platform are all well noted and appreciated.

"Please note that, H.E. Senator Ajimobi will not be buried in the premises of the Mosque. Prayers will only be offered by a few invited clerics and close family members in the Mosque.

"We are very mindful of all the protocols and the limitations on social gathering, which we will never run foul of. The information that came out was only meant not to keep us all in the dark. Your concerns that things be done rightly is most appreciated.

"May Almighty Allah reward us all and accept the return of our brother, Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi", he said.

Meanwhile, Senators Teslim Folarin and AbdulFatai Buhari, on Saturday, led a delegation of the federal and state lawmakers on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Oluyole residence of late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi to pay a condolence visit.

Folarin while addressing journalists, said Senator Ajimobi's death came as a rude shock to all the lawmakers and all that concerned.

"Our great leader was full of life and radiated good health the last time we met. In fact, he looked younger than his age," he lamented".

The former Senate leader tearfully said Ajimobi's death had robbed the progressive family of its eloquent and exemplary leader.

"He will be sorely missed by the APC family, the people of Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

"Though our Oga is no more, his legendary achievements as a public administrator lives on. He was undoubtedly and universally acknowledged as the Architect of Modern Oyo State; his Koseleri records in the governance of Oyo State will be very difficult to match."