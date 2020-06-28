Nigeria: FG Conducts Test Flight, Says Airport 90% Ready for Reopening

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said that Nigeria airports are 90 percent ready to commence operations as the nation prepares for lifting of bans on travels.

He also said the remaining 10 percent is on the surface cleaning and bags provision which will be perfected as soon as flight resumes.

The minister also maintained that non-travelling aides of all dignitaries will no longer be allowed into the terminal as part of the new protocol.

Speaking at a press briefing after the assessment of the physical changes and preparedness of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the minister said "The flight simulation is to achieve some basic things: firstly it is to maintain physical distance with each other. Secondly, it is to wear protective materials such as face mask and face shield. Thirdly, It is to maintain hygiene. Fourthly, it is to clean the area and surfaces and that is a function of the robot itself apart from identifying the passengers.

"All of the things that have happened here are to ensure we don't spread COVID-19."

On the time to be spent with this new protocol, the minister said "the experience is quite nice but it takes a bit of time which is why you will need to be at the airport three hours before your departure time for local flights. For international flights, we may do five hours."

Speaking on the protocol inside the flight, he said: "There will also be social distancing in the aircraft. But new ideas are coming on board on how to remain seated to make the carbin economically okay and to ensure we don't infect each other. Those new norms are coming and we will implement them in such a way that flights are profitable. WHO and ICAO have developed protocols of the sitting."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Coronavirus Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It would be noted that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) conducted the simulation exercise to test all the protocols designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at the airports ahead of flight resumption.

The simulation excercise which began around 8am saw passengers go through 3-hour protocol before boarding the Aero Contractor flight at about 11:20am.

The flight was operated on a B737 marked NG110 with 51 passengers on board.

Meanwhile, it was observed during the simulation exercise that a 1.5m physical distance markings, two hand wash areas and bags disinfecting area have all been put in place at both the Abuja and Lagos airports.

Also, hand sanitisers were placed in strategic locations, and at the entrance to the aircraft, even as Port Health workers were seen taking temperature levels of intending passengers.

Passengers were mandated to follow all protocols at all times.

The Nigerian airports have been shut down in excess three months to avert spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.