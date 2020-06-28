Nigeria: Elevation Church to Host Popular Conference Online

The Elevation Church (TEC), a non-denominational assembly headquartered in Lagos, is set to hold its ever popular free annual mid-year gathering known as Accelerate Conference online.

Themed "Unstoppable", the 6th edition of the conference which aims to refuel, reenergize, and equip people spiritually to take on the second half of the year, would be accessible across all the church's online platforms from July 1 to July 3 at 6.30pm daily.

Hosted by Pastors Godman and Bola Akinlabi, the conference will feature renowned speakers and authors like Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Nigeria; Pastor Wale Akinsiku, House of Praise, Canada; and Pastor Chris Ugoh, The King's Assembly, Nigeria.

Due to the restrictions on physical religious gatherings and need to ensure the safety of all attendees, the three-day conference will be streamed on the church's digital channels (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Mixlr) accessible through the handle @elevationng, as well as its website, www.onlinechurch.elevationng.org.

In addition, the conference will also be made available on Galaxy TV Lagos UHF Channel 27, DSTV Channel 258, GOTV Channel 99 & StarTimes Channel 99 to broaden the options for all categories of intending participants.

According to TEC, this year's conference is one of great importance as people globally are in need of strength, hope and a certain re-assurance of God's ability to still make their dreams and aspirations unstoppable, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Godman Akinlabi, "More than ever before, recent developments necessitate the need to uplift and uphold the spiritual, mental and emotional state of people all around the world. The Accelerate Conference serves to remind us of God's ability to deliver His promises irrespective of the happenings around us," he said.