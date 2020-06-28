South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 131 800 Cases of COVID-19

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 131 800, with 7 210 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.
Case Data
Province
Total cases for 27 June 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
23658
17,9
Free State
1160
0,9
Gauteng
34285
26,0
KwaZulu-Natal
7786
5,9
Limpopo
862
0,7
Mpumalanga
925
0,7
North West
3454
2,6
Northern Cape
355
0,3
Western Cape
59315
45,0
Unknown
0,0
Total
131800
100,0
1 529 009 tests have been completed in total of which 35 905 new tests are reported.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
776 847
51%
24 376
68%
Public
752 162
49%
11 529
32%
Grand Total
1 529 009
35 905
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 73 COVID-19 related deaths- 3 from KwaZulu Natal, 13 from Eastern Cape, 17 from Gauteng Province and 40 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 2 413.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The mortality rate is 1,8%
The number of recoveries is 67 094 which translates to a recovery rate of 50,9%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province
Deaths
Recoveries
Eastern Cape
384
12192
Free State
9
356
Gauteng
166
7712
KwaZulu Natal
109
3417
Limpopo
5
387
Mpumalanga
2
239
North West
5
433
Northern Cape
1
186
Western Cape
1732
42172
Total
2413
67094
Age
Deaths
Percentage
0-9
3
0,1
10-19
6
0,2
20-29
35
1,4
30-39
138
5,8
40-49
305
12,7
50-59
582
24,2
60-69
639
26,6
70-79
429
17,7
80-89
205
8,4
90-99
55
2,3
100- 109
1
0,0
Unknown
15
0,6
2413
100
Gender Distribution Deaths:
Male (%)
Female (%)
Unknown
Total
1262 (52,3%)
1149 (47,5%)
2 (0,1)
2413