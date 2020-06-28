South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 131 800 Cases of COVID-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 131 800, with 7 210 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Case Data

Province

Total cases for 27 June 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

23658

17,9

Free State

1160

0,9

Gauteng

34285

26,0

KwaZulu-Natal

7786

5,9

Limpopo

862

0,7

Mpumalanga

925

0,7

North West

3454

2,6

Northern Cape

355

0,3

Western Cape

59315

45,0

Unknown

0,0

Total

131800

100,0

1 529 009 tests have been completed in total of which 35 905 new tests are reported.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

776 847

51%

24 376

68%

Public

752 162

49%

11 529

32%

Grand Total

1 529 009

35 905

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 73 COVID-19 related deaths- 3 from KwaZulu Natal, 13 from Eastern Cape, 17 from Gauteng Province and 40 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 2 413.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The mortality rate is 1,8%

The number of recoveries is 67 094 which translates to a recovery rate of 50,9%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

384

12192

Free State

9

356

Gauteng

166

7712

KwaZulu Natal

109

3417

Limpopo

5

387

Mpumalanga

2

239

North West

5

433

Northern Cape

1

186

Western Cape

1732

42172

Total

2413

67094

Age

Deaths

Percentage

0-9

3

0,1

10-19

6

0,2

20-29

35

1,4

30-39

138

5,8

40-49

305

12,7

50-59

582

24,2

60-69

639

26,6

70-79

429

17,7

80-89

205

8,4

90-99

55

2,3

100- 109

1

0,0

Unknown

15

0,6

2413

100

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%)

Female (%)

Unknown

Total

1262 (52,3%)

1149 (47,5%)

2 (0,1)

2413