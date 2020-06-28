Malawi: Chakwera Takes Oath of Office

A large crowd turned out to witness the swearing-in ceremony of President Dr Lazarus MacCarthy Chakwera and Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima at BICC freedom Square in Lilongwe.

Tonse Alliance torch-bearer Dr. Lazarus Chakwera was on Sunday sworn in as the sixth President of Malawi, alongside his running mate Dr. Saulos Chilima as Vice President, at a colourful ceremony held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The ceremony was held after Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared Chakwera winner of the fresh presidential election.

Chakwera, who was sworn in by Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, beat his main rival Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika of the DPP-UDF Alliance by over 800,000 votes and garnering 58.75 of the vote. Mutharika received 39 % of the vote.

Making his acceptance speech, President Chakwera said it was a great honour to carry the hopes and aspirations of the country.

"Fellow Malawi citizens, it is an honour to stand here as your President. The spirit of our founders as far back as 1964 and the zeal of those who fought for democracy was a dream for a Malawi that is enjoyable by all," said President Chakwera.

The Malawi Leader emphasized that unity should be embodied for prosperity of the entire nation saying, "we should be the ones who enjoy the bounty mother Malawi provides not a privileged few."

The President said we should wake up from slumber and work diligently to serve Malawi. He acknowledges the challenges most people face such as lack of electricity, potable water, good schools and hunger. He said the aspirations of Malawians would only be realised through good governance.

"Corruption, poverty and enrichment of the few should not have a place in a new Malawi.

"When growing up there was a government that was eager to provide for its citizens. This is the aspiration that we will pursue in a new Malawi. I and Dr. Chilima will work together towards fulfilling dreams of millions of Malawians," said Dr. Chakwera.

Finally he urged people from all corners of the country to join hands in development of the country.

Among other notable figures present included: former President of Malawi, Dr. Joyce Banda, former President of Malawi Congress Party, John Tembo, former Official Hostess of the Republic of Malawi, Mama C. Tamanda Kadzamira, members of the diplomatic corps, former Vice President Justin Malewezi, former Vice President Khumbo Kachale, MEC Chair, Dr. Chifundo Kachale, High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal Judges.

Dr. Chakwera triumphed in the June 23 Fresh Presidential Election after the High Court of Malawi nullified the May 2019 Presidential election, a decision which was upheld by the Supreme Court of Appeal.