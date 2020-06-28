Ghana: 50 Percent 95 COVID-19 Deaths Occurred Within 2 Days - Ghs

27 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Donkor

More than 50 per cent of the 95 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the country so far have occurred within two days of admission at treatment centres, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed.

According to the Director-General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the late reporting of symptoms to helplines and other channels, contributed to this unfortunate occurrence.

He, has, therefore, urged the public to report symptoms including high temperatures, fever, and dry cough to the helpline for early medical attention and possible recovery.

At the COVID-19 briefing in Accra on Thursday, he said "more than 50 to 60 of all deaths occur within 48 hours of admission. For those who report early, the survival rate is high. So try and report early."

According to Dr Kuma-Aboagye, patients in critical condition also had high recovery rate, citing an example of an Intensive Care Unit where three out of 36 patients admitted had died.

He said majority of the deaths had been recorded in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, noting that with the improvement of case management, the deaths could be prevented.

On the case count, he disclosed that 460 new cases had been recorded in 34 districts in nine regions of the country pushing the national cumulative figure to 15, 472.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said active cases were 3,947, recoveries, 11,431 with the condition of 22 patients severe and six in critical condition.

Of the new cases, he said 293 representing 64 per cent were in Greater Accra with the rest in the eight other regions, including Eastern Region, 45; Western Region 44; Ashanti Region 42, Northern Region 18, Bono, 12 and the rest recording less than five cases.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye, revealed that averagely, 210 cases were recorded daily, an indication that the country's cases were reducing thus advised the public to comply with various protocol to further reduce the spread of the virus.

He called for heightened preventive measures at workplaces since they had become the hotspots for the virus.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.