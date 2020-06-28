Cameroon: COVID-19 Training For Health Workers In Cameroon

“We have had the opportunity to strengthen the participants’ capacities and give them the attitudes and skills that will enable them to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is becoming a real public health problem in Cameroon and particularly in the east region,” expressed Dr. Mirabel N, representing the Ministry of Public Health at the end of a two day workshop and training session for medical staff and community health workers in the Adamawa and East regions of Cameroon.

The objective of the COVID-19 workshop, organised by Plan International and facilitated by doctors from the regional and district level, was to train health workers and community health agents so that they can better manage the pandemic at their different levels. Participants included nurses, hygiene workers, health center workers and community health agents.

During the course of the workshop, practical sessions covered many topics which included the response to the coronavirus pandemic in the east region, the principles of surveillance for the disease, controlling the infection for healthcare providers and communication on risk and community management.

As cases of COVID-19 coninue to rise in Cameroon, Plan International’s emergency response is focussing on raising awareness in order to control the spread of the disease. With misinformation being spread on social media which is triggering fear and panic, it is important to keep everyone informed with correct information about the virus especially on the methods of spread, symptoms and on what to do if a person contracts the disease.

With responsibility of treating infections falling to health practitioners, this is why training is targeted towards those leading the fight against the disease.

“I learnt during these two days of training that we must go to the community to raise awareness and inform people about the virus. I also know understand the signs of COVID-19 and can advise people on the measures to be taken to avoid being infected by the disease,” explains workshop participant, Aissatou, who is a Community Health Officer.