Africa: Joint Forces Arrest 122 Infiltrator Heading to Libya to Work As Mercenaries

Genina — The Sudanese security forces arrested, Sunday, tens of inviduals who were on their way to Libya to work as mercenaries.

The Rapid Intervention Forces (RIF) Official Spokesman, Brig. Jamal Gumaa has outlined that a joint security forces managed to detain 122 infiltrators including 8 children who were heading to Libya to work as mercenaries.

Brig. Gumaa said in a press briefing he gave, in Genina that 22 of those arrested will face charges under Article, 5/h of the Emergency Law related to aggression on Katrum Camp, joining the Revolutionary Sahwa Council, buying arms, children recruitment, inciting against the state provoking tribal strife and armed robbery, while, 50 others will be handed over to the police.

He said the arrest of the group by the security forces will enlighten the citizens on the crimes committed against Sudan through exploitation of youth at a time that all efforts are mobilized for seeking peace and making a success the democratic Transitional Period.

"The joint forces including police, army, security and the RIF arrested these groups in different area in Darfur" He explained.

He pointed out that this work was carried out after the Higher Security Committee received documented information that a number of the sons of Sudan are being recruited to work as mercenaries in Libya.

Brig. Gumaa denied Presence of any Sudanese forces fighting in Libya, adding that those who fight in Libya are mercenaries who seek funds.

He indicated that the RIF arrested 243 people, last Feb. in Al-Fasher and Genina and brought them before trial.