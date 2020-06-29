Nigeria: Video - Ajimobi's Wife Speaks, Accuses Oyo Government of Abandoning Husband When Sick

Oyo State Senator Abiola Ajimobi at an event in October 2018.

Florence Ajimobi, the wife of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has accused the state government of abandoning her husband and his family when he was sick.

Mr Ajimobi died at a Lagos hospital, on Thursday, from coronavirus complications after being on admittance for weeks.

He was buried on Sunday.

Mrs Ajimobi expressed her frustration during her husband's burial in his home in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

She accused the current Oyo State government of playing politics with her husband's health.

Mr Ajimobi is of the All Progressives Congress while the current governor, Seyi Makinde, is of the Peoples Democratic Party.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained videos of Mr Ajimobi's outburst, on Sunday.

In the videos, Mrs Ajimobi was seen expressing her disappointment.

Speaking in the presence of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, the former first lady said she expected her husband to be given a state burial.

Others present, as shown in the videos, include Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and the only son of the later former governor, Idris Ajimobi.

Mr Olaniyan sat by the right of Mrs Ajimobi while Mr Ganduje sat on her left. Mr Fayemi sat opposite Mrs Ajimobi.

The former first lady expressed shock that since her husband took ill, none of the current state officials took out time to call her or check on the family.

"The government of Oyo State cannot call me or send a condolence message.

"My husband served this state for good eight years.

"Governor Makinde never called me, I don't know I have to send official letter to the government to announce my husband (is) ill.

"I never sent to Governor Fayemi, Governor Ganduje or other.

"Even you the Deputy Governor, Sir. I am sorry to say this."

Mr Olaniyan, however, promptly dismissed the claim that he did not contact the family when Mr Ajimobi was ill.

He said that he called the former first lady twice and she did not pick her call.

It took the intervention of those present to calm already frayed nerves at the scene.

Apart from the issues of the illness, the Ajimobi family has also accused the state government of not granting them permission to bury the former governor at his house in Agodi.

The state government, however, said it did not grant that approval because the ownership of the property was currently in dispute before a court.

It, however, said it granted that Mr Ajimobi should be buried in his other house at Oluyole estate despite that it contravenes existing Oyo State laws.