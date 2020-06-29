Nigeria Records 490 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 490 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 24,567.

Seven deaths were recorded from the virus on Sunday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 565.

There was a drop in the number of confirmed cases reported on Sunday (490) compared to what was reported on Saturday (779).

The health agency in a tweet Sunday night said the new cases were reported in 20 states.

These are Lagos, Delta, Ebonyi, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Plateau, Edo, Katsina, Imo, Ondo, Adamawa, Osun, Ogun, Rivers, Kano, Enugu, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Oyo and Bayelsa states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to officially report any case of the virus.

In the past weeks, the number of infections and deaths from the virus in the country have increased. The number of patients who recovered from the virus is also increasing daily.

"Till date, 24, 567 cases have been confirmed, 9, 007 cases have been discharged and 565 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory," the NCDC stated.

The 490 new cases were reported from 21 states- Lagos - 118, Delta - 84, Ebonyi - 68, FCT - 56, Plateau - 39, Edo - 29, Katsina - 21, Imo - 13, Ondo - 12, Adamawa - 11, Osun - 8, Ogun - 8, Rivers - 6, Kano - 5, Enugu - 3, Bauchi - 3, Akwa Ibom - 3, Kogi - 1, Oyo- 1 and Bayelsa - 1.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 130,164 samples have so far been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there are 14,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 9,007 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 24,567 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 10,144 cases, followed by FCT - 1,792, Oyo - 1, 306, Kano - 1, 200, Rivers - 1, 056, Edo - 962, Delta - 912, Ogun -782, Kaduna - 703, Katsina - 549, Bauchi - 500, Gombe - 492, Borno - 486, Ebonyi - 395, Plateau - 337, Jigawa - 317, Imo - 303, Abia - 302, Enugu - 261, Ondo - 244, Kwara - 217, Nasarawa - 206, Bayelsa - 185, Sokoto - 151, Osun - 116, Akwa Ibom - 86, Adamawa - 84, Niger - 84, Kebbi - 76, Zamfara - 76, Anambra - 71, Yobe - 59, Benue - 47, Ekiti - 43, Taraba!- 19 and Kogi - 4.

Gombe has recorded 447, Bauchi - 438, Katsina - 426, Delta - 400, Jigawa - 317, Ebonyi - 234, Imo - 205, Plateau - 186, Nasarawa - 178, Kwara - 177, Abia - 173, Sokoto - 135, Bayelsa - 111, Ondo - 105, Enugu - 95, Zamfara - 76, Kebbi - 67, Anambra - 66, Niger - 66, Yobe - 56, Osun - 51, Akwa Ibom - 48, Adamawa - 42, Benue - 36, Ekiti - 30, Taraba - 18, Taraba - 18, and Kogi - 3.