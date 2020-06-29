Tanzania: Reflection On Coronavirus Impact On Students, Pupilsand

AS the world still battles with the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been different measures taken by different countries in the world to protect their people against contracting the deadly disease and one of them was to close schools, colleges and universities.

It was really an emergency and effective measure to protect the students and pupils as well as their teachers against the novel virus! The closing of schools and universities has led students and pupils to stay home for some months while taking precautions such as adhering to preventive measures, including imposing a 14-day quarantine.

The closing of schools and universities usually means a time for students and pupils to relax and also help parents. But our teachers did not leave us alone and so they commenced sending us some questions in form of a holiday package.

They introduced online classes in form of apps like a classroom app through which they created online classes with their students and send them assignments and return them at any time and could get responses from their students at the exact time the latter were required to observe.

This has reduced boredom for good students and reduced laziness too for easy-going students. This has shown the usefulness of information and communication technology (ICT) in education which has also helped the teachers to identify their students' strengths and weaknesses so that when they could return to school they will be helped to improve in areas they needed some help.

The government, through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, decided to introduce online classes on TVs for all students with more emphasis on examination classes. This has helped mostly Form Six students who will soon sit for their national examinations to remain focused and ready for the national examinations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As we resume classes on Monday, we hope that we will continue doing our best so that we may perform well in our exams and continue trusting the Almighty God for without him, nothing is possible.

For the rest of us who have remained home, we are still in control with our teachers and parents making sure that we are doing necessary preparations for studies as soon as classes resume.

So far, the number of coronavirus cases in Tanzania has been dropping over the months, thanks to effective preventive measures that involved the closure of schools, colleges and universities and some businesses that to a considerable extent have minimised the spread of the novel virus.

We thank the Almighty God for his blessings and protection of our country and people. We are also indebted to our President John Magufuli's encouragement to pray to God's intervention in the pandemic