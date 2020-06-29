Nigeria: Air Peace Evacuates 327 Nigerians in Maiden Flight to London

29 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

Nigeria's major carrier, Air Peace yesterday airlifted about 327 Nigerians from London in the airline's maiden flight to UK's capital and the first leg of the evacuation exercise to Europe's commercial centre.

A statement signed by the airline's spokesman, Mr. Stanley Olisa said that the Nigerians were airlifted by Air Peace iconic Boeing 777, with registration number 5N-BWI.

The statement added the aircraft departed Heathrow Airport London earlier yesterday and arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 20:41hours (8:41 pm Nigerian time).

After disembarking some passengers in Abuja, the aircraft proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

The airline expressed gratitude to the federal government, especially the Nigerian Embassy in London, for choosing it to conduct the flight.

The company added that the flight was significant to the airline as it gave it an opportunity to further show its capability for long-haul flights.

"We are delighted to have operated this flight. It unmistakably shows that Air Peace can fly to anywhere in the world, given the required support by the government," Olisa said.

Since March when the federal government banned flight operations across the country as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, Air Peace has been operating series of 'special flights' to and from different countries, including China, Turkey, India, Israel and South Africa.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.