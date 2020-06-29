Nigeria Immigration Service Promotes 3,548 Junior Staff

28 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has promoted 3,548 junior staff and converted 118 personnel to enhance efficiency in the service.

The service's spokesman, Sunday James, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr James explained that 3,548 staff were promoted from the rank of Immigration Assistants to Inspectors of Immigration.

He said that 118 staff were also converted from Chief Immigration Assistants to Inspectors of Immigration.

He quoted Muhammad Babandede, the Comptroller General, NIS, as directing all the command offices nationwide to release the promotion list with immediate effect.

Mr Babandede, who congratulated the personnel, said they were promoted for hard work, discipline and loyalty, which had been the bedrock for promotion to new ranks.

In another development, Mr Babandede inaugurated the Forward Operations Base (FOB) at the Kwara State Command of NIS, to boost the command's border patrol against illegal immigrants.

The FOB is equipped with modern communication gadgets to check activities of illegal immigrants into the country.

Mr Babandede who was represented by the Comptroller, Kwara State Command, Edith Onyemenam, noted that the FOB at Okuta area of the state was the 13th of such base in the country.

He enjoined the operatives to justify the federal government's support to the NIS in the purchase of operational vehicles, equipment and other e-Border technological solutions for the service.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

