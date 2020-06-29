South Africa: Demi-Leigh Chops Her Locks Off Â€“ See Her Gorgeous Transformation Here

29 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)

Demi-Leigh Tebow is looking stunning with her short new hairdo.

The former Miss Universe shared pictures of her fresh cut on Instagram recently with the caption: "Feeling a whole lot lighter. Been dreaming of cutting my hair for way too long. Life's too precious not to do the things you want."

She shared another snap showing off her haircut and holding a cheese board with a rather witty caption: "Sweet dreams are made of cheese," she wrote. "Who am I to diss a Brie."

The 24-year-old shared the images which seems to have been taken in her new R44 million Florida mansion that she shares with her professional baseball player husband, Tim Tebow.

The two tied the knot in Franschhoek in January after a year-long engagement.

The couple told People they tried to incorporate a bit of American and South African tradition into their wedding celebrations.

For Demi that meant treating guests to a swanky cocktail party, with a Marimba band to entertain everyone. And the food? Well, braai, of course.

Source: <b>Channel24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

