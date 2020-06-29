South Africa: Moonchild Sanelly Signs to International Label - 'My Message Is Going to Be Heard Globally'

29 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nikita Coetzee

SA musician Moonchild Sanelly has signed a contract with UK label Transgressive Records, announcing the news on Thursday.

"I've got very exciting news. I just signed to a label based in the UK, Transgressive Records, and I am super excited because my message is going to be heard globally," Moonchild said in a clip posted on Instagram.

The singer also revealed that Gallo Records would represent her locally.

"They're going to help push the message that we're going for the mother effin Grammys." Sharing a statement on their website, Transgressive Records welcomed Moonchild to their team, saying the artist is "easily one of the most intoxicating voices, writers, performers and spokespersons we've ever had the pleasure of welcoming to the Transgressive family".

"It's gonna be a trip."

With her new deal, Moonchild also announced the release of her new track, Bashiri .

Talking to Transgressive Records about the song, Moonchild explains that it's about preachers who exploit their churches for money.

"This song is from the perspective of a Bashiri disciple whose husband was cheating. In the song, this woman is lamenting her relationship and takes her husband to her pastor, who promises that he can perform a miracle to make her husband faithful. Which is ridiculous because infidelity is not solved through prayer and tithing," she says.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

